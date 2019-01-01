OUR ONLINE FARMER'S MARKET IS OPEN ON WEDNESDAYS FROM 8AM-8PM
Our weekly online farmer's market offers fellow Mainers an easy and safe shopping environment, while providing access to fresh local food which in turn helps support our local farmers and communities. We will continue to host our online market as long as needed while we wait for life to get back to normal.
Each Wednesday our website will be live with local goods for pre-order purchase from 8am-8pm. During this time you may order, pay by credit card, and then pick up your goods at The Lost Kitchen on the Saturday of that week.
Market items change weekly depending on availability. Items will appear on our site only when the online shop is “open." Like your regular farmers market, items may be limited and are on a first-come-first-served basis. Shop early for best availabilities.
Pick-ups are on Saturday from 12:00pm-4:00pm in the lower lot below The Lost Kitchen. We provide a safe drive up exchange. All sales are pre-order. We will not have additional produce for sale the day of pick-up.
PLEASE NOTE orders are confirmed by email receipt. If you place an order and do not receive a receipt, please contact us to confirm the status of your order at: orders@findthelostkitchen.com
Thank you! Sending you healthy wishes from Freedom.